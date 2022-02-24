Indian students stranded in Ukraine; India Inc in wait and watch mode

Priti Sahu, a second-year student at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, plans to brave a 10–12-hour journey to Kyiv like some of her classmates did. "I will head to Kyiv or try to go to Lviv and take a flight to India. We are finding out if Poland will allow us entry and we can take a flight from there," added Sahu from Allahabad.