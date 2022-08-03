Indian students with high IELTS score fail to speak English in US court: Report

Indian police have launched a probe to unearth an alleged racket in which ineligible students are getting help to acquire high International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score to obtain college admissions, as per report
In a bizarre case of immigration fraud, authorities in the United States have reportedly have asked for cooperation to find an alleged racket in which ineligible students are getting help to acquire high International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score to get college admissions. On the request of American authorities, police in Mehsana district in Gujarat have launched a probe to unearth an alleged racket in which ineligible students are getting help to acquire high International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score to obtain admission in colleges in Canada so that they can be then smuggled into the US, an official said on Monday, according to news agency PTI report.
The report further informed that the probe so far has revealed no transparency was maintained by the agency which took the exam, as CCTVs of the hall were turned off during the exam held in September last year, said Inspector Bhavesh Rathod of the Mehsana police's Special Operations Group (SOG), who is leading the probe here.
Notably, earlier this year in March, US border authorities had arrested six youths from Gujarat during a failed attempt to get them unauthorised entry into the country from Canada. "These six Indian nationals from Gujarat, in the 19-21 age group, were apprehended from a sinking boat in the Saint Regis river in Akwesasne, US, close to the Canadian border. Four are from Mehsana, and two are from Gandhinagar and Patan," said Rathod.
"When they were produced before a court in the US, they failed to answer in English the questions asked by the judge. The court had to take the help of a Hindi translator. The court was baffled as these students had scored 6.5 to 7 bands in IELTS, an English proficiency test," Rathod said.
Meanwhile, citing a news report on the incident, the criminal fraud investigation unit of the U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai sent a mail to Mehsana police to conduct an inquiry to find out how these four students from Mehsana received very high scores and which agency or agents were involved, Rathod informed as per the PTI report.
It is important to note that the IELTS is an international standardized test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers, with a good score being necessary for admission in good colleges in several countries. Interestingly, the primary probe has revealed the four students, identified as Dhruv Patel, Neel Patel, Urvish Patel and Savan Patel, appeared for the IELTS exam at a centre in south Gujarat's Navsari town on September 25, 2021, and went to Canada on student visa on March 19, nearly two weeks before they were caught at the US-Canada border, the PTI report said.
