Indian students with high IELTS score fail to speak English in US court: Report

On the request of American authorities, police in Mehsana district in Gujarat have launched a probe to unearth an alleged racket in which ineligible students are getting help to acquire high International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score to obtain admission in colleges in Canada so that they can be then smuggled into the US, an official said on Monday, according to news agency PTI report.

