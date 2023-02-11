In an era of layoffs, many immigrants and visa-using workers have grown increasingly concerned about job security. As thousands are made redundant, those on employment-based visas have been left scrambling to find new jobs, while others face the possibility of deportation.

Against this backdrop, 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally went missing from her home in the US state of Arkansas more than three weeks ago. Police believe that she might have run away due to fear of leaving America as her father faced the possibility of retrenchment amidst the layoffs in the tech industry.

Her parents have also flagged the family's tenuous immigration status, noting that they had so far been unable to acquire citizenship - despite legally living and working in the US for several years.

Tanvi's father Pavan Roy Marupally had faced the possibility of losing his job earlier this year - a sequence of events that his daughter had already seen happen with her mother. Sridevi Eadara had been forced to return to India and then re-apply for a dependent visa after losing her job.

“I said...let you and your mom first go back to India, let me figure out what and how the system works out, get a proper job, and then call you back," Pavan recalled advising her.

According to a PTI report, Tanvi had not reacted well, wondering why she should go there.

It remains unclear where exactly Tanvi might be or in what condition. While her family is offering a USD 5,000 reward, the community and the CPD continue their search. Officials said that they had also asked the US Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to assistthe investigation.

