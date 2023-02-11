Indian teen missing from US home for over 3 weeks, feared father would be laid off, deported
14-year-old Tanvi Marupally went missing from her home in the US state of Arkansas more than three weeks ago. Police believe that she might have run away due to fear of leaving America as her father faced the possibility of retrenchment amidst the layoffs in the tech industry.
In an era of layoffs, many immigrants and visa-using workers have grown increasingly concerned about job security. As thousands are made redundant, those on employment-based visas have been left scrambling to find new jobs, while others face the possibility of deportation.
