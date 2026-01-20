Indian tourist collapses at music festival in Thailand, dies — No injuries or signs of physical assault

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old Indian man who attended a music festival — Electric Daisy Carnival in Thailand's Phuket — reportedly collapsed and died under mysterious circumstances.

According to the Bangkok Post, the deceased has been identified as Jain Saksham.

When did the incident take place? The incident occurred in the early hours of 18 January. The international music festival which took place in Thalang district of Phuket was attended by thousands of people.

Local residents informed Cherng Talay police about the man. However, even before the police arrived, he was rushed to the hospital by emergency responders, where he was declared dead.

What is the cause of the death? The reason behind the death is not yet known as police are still investigating. Even doctors were unable to determine the cause of death immediately. However, police said that there were no external injuries or signs of physical assault on the body.

Autopsy to be conducted Bongkok Post reported that the body has been sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy by forensic specialists. Police stated that the autopsy would be used to establish the precise cause of death and whether any substances or underlying medical conditions were involved.

Witness account According to Asean Now report, witnesses recounted that the tourist became agitated and damaged property, including cars parked near Wat Somphan Rang.

The report stated that after the event, he reportedly walked to a nearby parking area and climbed onto the back of a local resident's pickup truck parked by the roadside, where he began dancing in an agitated state.

Efforts are underway to notify the victim’s family and the authorities have coordinated with the Indian embassy.

