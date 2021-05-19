OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Indian variant's transmissibility edge might be smaller than feared: UK experts

LONDON: The transmissibility advantage of the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India might be a little lower than first feared, a leading British epidemiologist said on Wednesday, but vaccines might be less effective at limiting its spread.

"There's... a glimmer of hope from the recent data that, whilst this variant does still appear to have a significant growth advantage, the magnitude of that advantage seems to have dropped a little bit with the most recent data," Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, told BBC radio.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"There's a good deal of confidence... that vaccines will protect against severe disease... The thing we're slightly concerned about is whether there's an impact on the ability of vaccines to prevent infection or mild disease and therefore prevent transmission in the community."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout