Indian vs Chinese tourists in Maldives: The rise and fall in last 10 years
In 2020, China had an 18.31% share among ‘Top Ten Markets Arrivals’ in the Maldives, the highest that year. However, India grabbed the third spot with a 7.99% share. It was after 2020 that the Maldives saw an increase in arrivals from India.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday urged China to "intensify" efforts to send more tourists to the island nation. Muizzu's statement came amid the "Boycott Maldives" calls in India after a few Maldives politicians mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Lakshadweep visit.