Uttar Pradesh woman Shahzadi Khan, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE on Feb 15: Govt informs Delhi HC

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that Shahzadi Khan, a woman from Uttar Pradesh sentenced to death in the UAE for allegedly killing a child, was executed on February 15, 2025.

Shabbir Khan, the father of Shahzadi Khan had on March 1 approached the Delhi High Court seeking a directive to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and appropriate authorities to issue a bulletin and ascertain information regarding the exact current legal status and well-being of his daughter.

The ASG Chetan Sharma also stated that the authorities are extending all possible assistance and that her cremation is scheduled for the 5 of March.

Who was Shahzadi Khan from Uttar Pradesh? Shahzadi Khan, 33, was allegedly deceived by a fraudster and trafficked to Abu Dhabi before being implicated in the death of an infant, a crime she vehemently denied committing.

Imprisoned in the Al Batwa jail, she could be executed any day after 20 September 2024, her father Shabbir Khan had informed in 2024. Shabbir Khan is a resident of Goira Mughlai village in northern Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.

What Happened to Shahzadi Khan? Shahzadi Khan's ordeal began in 2021, during the Covid pandemic, when she befriended a man named Uzair on Facebook.

Her father said Shahzadi was promised treatment for the burns on her face and body she sustained as a child after boiling hot water accidentally fell on her, The Independent reported.

“Uzair told her he would be able to get her better medical attention in the UAE and, circumstances permitting, even a job,” The Independent quoted Shabbir Khan said.

“He told her his uncle and aunt lived in Abu Dhabi and they could help with a tourist visa. And she could work for them while she was there.”

Uzair, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, claimed to be a social worker and businessman. “Shahzadi was hesitant,” the father told The Independent. “Uzair reassured her, ‘The visa is only for 90 days and you can return after that.’”

Shabbir Khan claimed that after arriving in UAE in November 2021 his daughter, Shahzadi Khan, discovered that her visa was for six months and she had been “sold” to a married couple as a bonded labourer, apparently for a hefty amount.

She was tasked to care of the couple’s four-month-old baby.

The baby died in February and Shahzadi Khan was implicated to shield the couple from blame," Shahzadi Khan's father claimed.

She was “trapped and forced to sign a false confession” by the baby’s mother, leading to her wrongful conviction, he added.