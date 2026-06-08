Indian workers among seven killed, nine injured after minibus collides with truck in Dubai: Details

At least seven people were killed, and nine others were injured, including Indian workers, in Dubai on Monday (local time) after a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road, the authorities said.

In a post on X, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers."

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The mission added that it is working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support and stated, "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the minibus accident involving Indian workers in Dubai? ⌵ The accident occurred when a truck, which had stopped suddenly in the middle of Emirates Road due to a technical fault, was rammed into from behind by a minibus whose driver allegedly failed to maintain a safe distance. 2 How many people were killed and injured in the Dubai minibus accident? ⌵ At least seven people were killed, and nine others were injured, including five with serious injuries and four with moderate injuries. 3 What assistance is the Indian Consulate in Dubai providing after the accident? ⌵ The Indian Consulate is working closely with local authorities to provide assistance and support to the victims' families and the injured individuals. 4 What penalties do drivers face for stopping in the middle of the road in Dubai? ⌵ Drivers who stop in the middle of the road in Dubai can face a fine of AED 1,000 and six black points on their license, along with a possible AED 500 penalty for obstructing traffic. 5 What steps are being taken to investigate the Dubai minibus accident? ⌵ Experts from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section have been dispatched to the scene to gather evidence and determine the exact causes of the crash.

Here's what we know Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, said the preliminary investigation revealed that a truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of Emirates Road due to a technical fault. In a statement, he added, "The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind."

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"The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital for treatment," he added.

Officials from the Indian mission visited the hospital and met the injured Indians. Brigadier Juma Salem said that experts from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were dispatched to the scene to inspect it and gather precise evidence to determine the exact causes of the crash.

Salem added, "Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow, secured the site, and facilitated the access of rescue vehicles. Work teams also removed the damaged truck and bus to restore normal traffic flow."

After the crash, Brigadier Juma described stopping a vehicle in the middle of the road as one of the most hazardous traffic violations, warning that it can result in "severe accidents, fatalities, and serious injuries."

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Dubai Police also noted that motorists who stop in the middle of the road face a fine of AED 1,000 and six black points on their licence. Additionally, a separate AED 500 penalty may be imposed for obstructing traffic under Article 98.

Also Read | Why reports of Dubai’s death are greatly exaggerated

Omani authorities rescue Indian crew after fire In a separate incident reported earlier today, Omani authorities rescued all 24 Indian crew members aboard the oil tanker MT Marivex after a fire incident on the Madagascar-flagged vessel, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said.

In a post on X, the embassy expressed gratitude to the Omani authorities for their prompt action in ensuring the safety of the Indian nationals.

"We are thankful to the Omani authorities for their swift response and rescue of all 24 crew members of Indian nationality onboard MT Marivex, and ensuring their safety," the Embassy of India added.

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Also Read | Oman rescues 24 Indians after fire on ‘blacklisted’ oil tanker

The rescue came hours after the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) confirmed a fire incident aboard MT Marivex south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing an interministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Director in the Shipping Division, Opesh Kumar Sharma, said the fire was reported at around 1:30 pm today and added, "This is the preliminary information which we have received. Based on this, as per available information, all Indian seafarers are presently safe."

Sharma further stated that the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defence to ensure the safety of the crew.

The shipping ministry is in touch with the owners, Sharma stated, and added that they are trying to ascertain the facts.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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