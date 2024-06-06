Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams pilots NASA's Boeing Starliner to ISS on historic test flight
Sunita's mother, Bonnie Pandya, told NBC News hours before liftoff that her daughter was in good spirits and was 'so happy about going.'
Indian-American astronaut Sunita “Suni" Williams embarked on her third space mission on Wednesday, piloting a spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida. She was accompanied by fellow NASA astronaut Barry “Butch" Wilmore, heading toward the International Space Station (ISS). The test flight had faced multiple delays.