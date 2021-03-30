An Indian American couple from Texas has donated more than ₹1 crore ($150,000) to healthcare works in Bihar and Jharkhand, the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) has announced.

The generous donation of $150,000 by the Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation to the BJANA would be used for healthcare efforts in the rural areas of the two states through the PRAN-BJANA clinic initiative.

The Pravasi Alumni Nisshulk (PRAN) is an initiative by like-minded Indian-American physicians who are working to provide healthcare to the underprivileged and underserved in Bihar and Jharkhand, according to a PTI report.

On providing free healthcare services to the needy

These doctors have set up a PRAN clinic in Ranchi, providing free healthcare services to the needy. Their endeavour is to provide free healthcare services across the states.

"With the generous donation of Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia, this became possible. BJANA getting a large donation is a testament to its ongoing philanthropic activities both here and back home," BJANA president Avinash Gupta said.

Alok Kumar, former FIA president, said this kind of donation would help the BJANA carry out its healthcare works in the region.

Bhatia came from NIT, Patna, and runs a successful business in Texas.

This comes as both states have witnessed a spike in daily new Covid-19 positive cases over the past few days.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Bihar has almost doubled in just a few days.

As per the health department's bulletin issued on Friday evening, the number of Covid-19 active cases was 1,000 while 211 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 206 cases of new Covid-19 infections were reported from across the state on Friday. The total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,175.

