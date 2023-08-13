The FBI has arrested an Indian-American doctor for allegedly exposing his genitals and masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii to Boston last year.

FBI Boston said on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Dr. Sudipta Mohanty allegedly committed lewd acts in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii last year. “#FBI Boston special agents arrested Dr. Sudipta Mohanty for allegedly committing lewd acts within the view of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022," theFBI Boston said on X. “Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States," said a statement by the US Attorney’s office. Mohanty was later released after an initial appearance in federal court in Boston. Dr. Mohanty, aged 33, resides in Cambridge, Massachusetts, engaged in inappropriate behaviour aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight on May 27, 2022. The incident reportedly occurred during a flight from Honolulu to Boston when he allegedly exposed himself and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the presence of a young girl, an affidavit filed in a Boston federal court said. If found guilty Mohanty will be sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by a year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000.

“About half-way through the flight, the minor allegedly observed that Mohanty had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and that Mohanty’s leg was bouncing up and down. Shortly thereafter, the minor observed that the blanket was on the floor, no longer covering Mohanty, and that Mohanty was masturbating. The minor moved herself to an empty seat in a different row for the remainder of the flight," the statement by the US Attorney’s office said.

After arriving in Boston, the girl informed about the incident to her family, which led to the involvement of law enforcement.

“Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy in the statement. “If you engage in the type of illicit behavior alleged here, you will be caught and held accountable wherever it happens."

“I have no recollection of that," Mohanty responded, according to authorities’ reports.

Mohanty is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston.

“What Dr. Mohanty is accused of doing in front of a fourteen-year-old girl is reprehensible," said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.