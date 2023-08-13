comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ News / World/  Indian-American doctor arrested by FBI for allegedly masturbating in front of 14-year-old girl on flight
Back

The FBI has arrested an Indian-American doctor for allegedly exposing his genitals and masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii to Boston last year.

FBI Boston said on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Dr. Sudipta Mohanty allegedly committed lewd acts in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii last year.

#FBI Boston special agents arrested Dr. Sudipta Mohanty for allegedly committing lewd acts within the view of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022," theFBI Boston said on X.

“Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States," said a statement by the US Attorney’s office.

Mohanty was later released after an initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

Dr. Mohanty, aged 33, resides in Cambridge, Massachusetts, engaged in inappropriate behaviour aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight on May 27, 2022. The incident reportedly occurred during a flight from Honolulu to Boston when he allegedly exposed himself and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the presence of a young girl, an affidavit filed in a Boston federal court said.

If found guilty Mohanty will be sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by a year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000.

“About half-way through the flight, the minor allegedly observed that Mohanty had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and that Mohanty’s leg was bouncing up and down. Shortly thereafter, the minor observed that the blanket was on the floor, no longer covering Mohanty, and that Mohanty was masturbating. The minor moved herself to an empty seat in a different row for the remainder of the flight," the statement by the US Attorney’s office said.

After arriving in Boston, the girl informed about the incident to her family, which led to the involvement of law enforcement.

“Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy in the statement. “If you engage in the type of illicit behavior alleged here, you will be caught and held accountable wherever it happens."

“I have no recollection of that," Mohanty responded, according to authorities’ reports.

Mohanty is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston.

“What Dr. Mohanty is accused of doing in front of a fourteen-year-old girl is reprehensible," said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 07:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout