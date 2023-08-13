Indian-American doctor arrested by FBI for allegedly masturbating in front of 14-year-old girl on flight

“About half-way through the flight, the minor allegedly observed that Mohanty had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and that Mohanty’s leg was bouncing up and down. Shortly thereafter, the minor observed that the blanket was on the floor, no longer covering Mohanty, and that Mohanty was masturbating. The minor moved herself to an empty seat in a different row for the remainder of the flight," the statement by the US Attorney’s office said.