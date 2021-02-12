Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Indian-American engineer pleads guilty to charge of $10 mn covid relief fraud
The rupee slipped to 74.06 at day's low against the US dollar

Indian-American engineer pleads guilty to charge of $10 mn covid relief fraud

2 min read . 11:23 AM IST PTI

Shashank Rai pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to a bank for seeking more than $10 million in loans under a coronavirus relief programme

An Indian-American engineer in the US has pleaded guilty to the charge of seeking more than $10 million in loans under a coronavirus relief programme set up to help small businesses, the Department of Justice has said.

An Indian-American engineer in the US has pleaded guilty to the charge of seeking more than $10 million in loans under a coronavirus relief programme set up to help small businesses, the Department of Justice has said.

Shashank Rai, 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of making false statements to a bank.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttarakhand flash floods: Possible lake formation above village near Tapovan

1 min read . 12:31 PM IST

'Welcome de-escalation': US on India-China troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh

2 min read . 12:27 PM IST

Explosion rips through supermarket before opening hours in southern Russia

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST

Supreme Court notice to Twitter, Centre on mechanism to check fake news

1 min read . 12:15 PM IST

Shashank Rai, 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of making false statements to a bank.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttarakhand flash floods: Possible lake formation above village near Tapovan

1 min read . 12:31 PM IST

'Welcome de-escalation': US on India-China troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh

2 min read . 12:27 PM IST

Explosion rips through supermarket before opening hours in southern Russia

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST

Supreme Court notice to Twitter, Centre on mechanism to check fake news

1 min read . 12:15 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He was charged on May 13, 2020, with violations of wire fraud, bank fraud, false statements to a financial institution, and false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

As part of his guilty plea, Rai admitted that he sought millions of dollars in forgivable loans guaranteed by the SBA from two different banks by claiming to have 250 employees earning wages when, in fact, no employees worked for his purported business.

Rai made two fraudulent claims to two different lenders to seek loans guaranteed by the SBA for COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

In the application submitted to the first lender, Rai sought $10 million in PPP loan proceeds by fraudulently claiming to have 250 employees with an average monthly payroll of $4 million.

In the second application, Rai sought approximately $3 million in PPP loan proceeds by fraudulently claiming to have 250 employees with an average monthly payroll of approximately $1.2 million.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to court documents, the Texas Workforce Commission provided information to investigators of having no records of employee wages having been paid in 2020 by Rai or his purported business, Rai Family LLC.

In addition, the Texas Comptroller's Office of Public Accounts reported to investigators that Rai Family LLC reported no revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020.

As per court documents, materials recovered from the trash outside of Rai’s residence included handwritten notes that appear to reflect an investment strategy for the $3 million, which is the amount of money that Rai allegedly sought from the second lender.

“The Payroll Protection Programme was designed to help struggling businesses and hard working Americans, not individuals who concoct imaginary businesses and employees," said Acting US Attorney Nicholas J Ganjei.

“We will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who exploit this critical, taxpayer-funded programme," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.