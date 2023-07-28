Hirsh Vardhan Singh, in his official announcement as a Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States, declared his intention to seek the party's nomination. As a lifelong Republican, the Indian-American identified himself as an America First, Constitutional Carry and Pro-Life Conservative. Singh highlighted his role in rejuvenating the conservative wing of New Jersey's Republican Party, starting from 2017.

As a New Jersey native, Singh described himself as the only 'pure blood' candidate who resisted COVID vaccinations, earning the nickname 'Trump on steroids' from the state's Democrat Senate President.

