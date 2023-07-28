Hirsh Vardhan Singh, a Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, criticized Big Tech and Big Pharma, expressed concerns about education and vowed to restore American values.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hirsh Vardhan Singh, in his official announcement as a Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States, declared his intention to seek the party's nomination. As a lifelong Republican, the Indian-American identified himself as an America First, Constitutional Carry and Pro-Life Conservative. Singh highlighted his role in rejuvenating the conservative wing of New Jersey's Republican Party, starting from 2017.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hirsh Vardhan Singh, in his official announcement as a Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States, declared his intention to seek the party's nomination. As a lifelong Republican, the Indian-American identified himself as an America First, Constitutional Carry and Pro-Life Conservative. Singh highlighted his role in rejuvenating the conservative wing of New Jersey's Republican Party, starting from 2017.
As a New Jersey native, Singh described himself as the only 'pure blood' candidate who resisted COVID vaccinations, earning the nickname 'Trump on steroids' from the state's Democrat Senate President.
As a New Jersey native, Singh described himself as the only 'pure blood' candidate who resisted COVID vaccinations, earning the nickname 'Trump on steroids' from the state's Democrat Senate President.
“I am the only ‘pure blood’ candidate for president because I never gave in to the COVID vaccinations. Even New Jersey’s Democrat Senate President labelled me as ‘Trump on steroids," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Most people on social media are clueless who Singh is. They were seen trolling the candidate.
Most people on social media are clueless who Singh is. They were seen trolling the candidate.
He pointed out significant challenges facing Americans, particularly from the corruption of Big Tech and Big Pharma, which have encroached on citizens' freedoms. He criticised Big Pharma's collaboration with the government in promoting experimental vaccines and Big Tech's infringement on privacy and censorship of political viewpoints.
He pointed out significant challenges facing Americans, particularly from the corruption of Big Tech and Big Pharma, which have encroached on citizens' freedoms. He criticised Big Pharma's collaboration with the government in promoting experimental vaccines and Big Tech's infringement on privacy and censorship of political viewpoints.
Singh raised concerns about Big Tech's attempts to establish monopolies in emerging areas like artificial intelligence, stifling innovation and small businesses, contrary to the ethos of America's economic engine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh raised concerns about Big Tech's attempts to establish monopolies in emerging areas like artificial intelligence, stifling innovation and small businesses, contrary to the ethos of America's economic engine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Turning to education, he expressed alarm about the rise of an ideology that he compared to the Bolsheviks, which has taken over schools and threatens parental rights and American family values. He vowed to restore American values and strong leadership to address these challenges.
Turning to education, he expressed alarm about the rise of an ideology that he compared to the Bolsheviks, which has taken over schools and threatens parental rights and American family values. He vowed to restore American values and strong leadership to address these challenges.
While acknowledging his support for former President Trump as a MAGA Republican, Singh emphasised the need for a candidate who can bring more to the table.
While acknowledging his support for former President Trump as a MAGA Republican, Singh emphasised the need for a candidate who can bring more to the table.
He shared his experiences opposing policies leading to World War involvement, fighting against economic lockdowns and organising protests against compulsory vaccinations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Closing his speech, Singh presented himself as a candidate with the energy and technical expertise to lead America into the future. He sought the support of the public as he vies for the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election, aiming to serve as President of the United States, the greatest nation in the world.
Closing his speech, Singh presented himself as a candidate with the energy and technical expertise to lead America into the future. He sought the support of the public as he vies for the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election, aiming to serve as President of the United States, the greatest nation in the world.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.