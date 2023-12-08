Indian-American Amit Patel swindles $22 mn from football team, buys Tesla car, Nissan pickup truck, a condo near Florida
Amit Patel, a former manager of Jacksonville Jaguars executive, processed fraudulent credit card transactions
He bought a new Tesla Model 3 sedan and a Nissan pickup truck, cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, a country club membership, tickets to sporting events, and high-end watches
Indian-American Amit Patel has been accused of stealing more than $22 million from the National Football League team to fund his luxury lifestyle.
