Indian-American man arrested for killing daughter-in-law in US2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 10:31 AM IST
- The Indian-American man fatally shot his daughter-in-law at a parking lot possibly out of anger over her plans to divorce his son
SAN FRANCISCO : A 74-year-old Indian-American man has been arrested in the US state of California, for fatally shooting his daughter-in-law at a parking lot possibly out of anger over her plans to divorce his son, according to a media report.