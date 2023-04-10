Indian-American mathematician C R Rao awarded Nobel Prize equivalent in Statistics at 1024 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 04:17 PM IST
The 102 year-old Indian-American mathematician C R Rao, wins International Prize in Statistics, the equivalent to Nobel Prize, for his excellent contribution in the field statistics
Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, a prominent Indian-American mathematician and statistician, will receive the 2023 International Prize in Statistics, the equivalent to the Nobel Prize in the field, for his monumental work 75 years ago that revolutionised statistical thinking.
