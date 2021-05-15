Indian-American Neera Tanden to serve as senior adviser to Biden

In a statement, John Podesta, the founder of Center for American Progress (CAP) said: "Neera's intellect, tenacity, and political savvy will be an asset to the Biden administration as she assumes a new role as senior adviser to the president. While we will be sorry to lose her considerable policy expertise and leadership at the Center for American Progress--an organization which we founded together in 2003--I am exceptionally thrilled to see her step into a new position serving this White House and the American people."

