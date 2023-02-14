'I don't put up with bullies': Indian-American Nikki Haley to run for 2024 US prez elections, challenges Trump
- Haley became the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.
- If elected, Haley would be the nation’s first female president and the first US president of Indian descent.
Indian-American politician in United States Nikki Haley has announced that she will run for the 2024 Presidential elections. The Republican politician and former UN Ambassador recently took to Twitter heralding a ‘special announcement’ on February 15, prompting buzz about a 2024 Presidential run.
