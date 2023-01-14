Indian-American PhD student bags $11,750 fellowship for water treatment research

An Indian-American PhD student has received a fellowship from the American Membrane Technology Association and the US Bureau of Reclamation for his cutting-edge research into the field of advanced treatment of alternative water supplies. Harsh Patel will also be attending the 2023 Membrane Technology Conference and Exposition to share his research through a podium presentation or poster.
An Indian-American PhD student has received a fellowship from the American Membrane Technology Association and the US Bureau of Reclamation for his cutting-edge research into the field of advanced treatment of alternative water supplies. Harsh Patel will also be attending the 2023 Membrane Technology Conference and Exposition to share his research through a podium presentation or poster.
A Chemical Engineering PhD student and Graduate Research Assistant at the University of Michigan, Patel was among four four recipients of the $11,750 fellowship.
A Chemical Engineering PhD student and Graduate Research Assistant at the University of Michigan, Patel was among four four recipients of the $11,750 fellowship.
"I am extremely pleased to have received this honour knowing that successful work in this area will have direct implications on global problems like water scarcity," said Patel.
"I am extremely pleased to have received this honour knowing that successful work in this area will have direct implications on global problems like water scarcity," said Patel.
Having done his Bachelor's in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, he is currently associated with Michigan's Kamcev Lab. The company aims to develop next-generation polymeric materials for water treatment and energy generation and storage applications.
Having done his Bachelor's in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, he is currently associated with Michigan's Kamcev Lab. The company aims to develop next-generation polymeric materials for water treatment and energy generation and storage applications.
Patel's research looks into the establishment of novel low water content membranes capable of selectively removing targeted ions to meet rising water and energy demands. Such ion-exchange membranes are used in manufacturing processes that require treatment and purification.
Patel's research looks into the establishment of novel low water content membranes capable of selectively removing targeted ions to meet rising water and energy demands. Such ion-exchange membranes are used in manufacturing processes that require treatment and purification.
Innovations in membrane technology have significant potential to reduce the cost, energy, and environmental impact of advanced treatment of recycling wastewater and seawater that would offer clean, safe, abundant, and cost-effective water supplies in arid areas.
Innovations in membrane technology have significant potential to reduce the cost, energy, and environmental impact of advanced treatment of recycling wastewater and seawater that would offer clean, safe, abundant, and cost-effective water supplies in arid areas.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.