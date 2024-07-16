Indian-American Republican Harmeet Dhillon recites ’Ardas’, thanks God for protecting Donald Trump’s life: Video

Indian American leader Harmeet Dhillon performed Ardas—a Sikh prayer to seek God's protection—at the Republican National Convention in the presence of former US President Donald Trump. Slamming the attack on Trump as 'heinous', Dhillon thanked God for protecting his life

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published16 Jul 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Indian-American Republican Harmeet Dhillon recites 'Ardas', thanks God for protecting Donald Trump’s life
Indian-American Republican Harmeet Dhillon recites ’Ardas’, thanks God for protecting Donald Trump’s life

Indian American leader Harmeet Dhillon, a civil rights attorney, performed Ardas—a Sikh prayer to seek God's protection—at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in the presence of former US President Donald Trump. Slamming the attack on Trump as 'heinous', the former Republican Vice Chairperson thanked God for protecting his life.

“Thank you, everyone. These last 48 hours have been some of the most intense, yet most prayerful of our lives... I come from a family of Sikh immigrants. I am honoured to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith tradition practised by over 25 million worldwide. To show respect, we cover our heads when we pray.”

Also Read | Mystery around Trump shooter deepens

She was seen covering her head as a mark of respect before her recital. She first introduced the attendees on what an ardas is, then she proceeded to sing the prayer that adherents of Sikhism sing before embarking on any new endeavour.

Also Read | Repeated sniper alerts: Details Secret Service missed before Trump was attacked

"We recite the Ardas prayer before any new endeavour, giving thanks to God and asking for his protection and help to uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service, and justice for all," Dhillon said.

Indian American leader called America a heaven on Earth and sought blessings for voters.

Also Read | Trump running mate JD Vance says Hindu wife Usha helped him find Christian faith

"Dear Vaheguru, our one true God, we thank you for creating America as a unique haven on this earth where all people are free to worship according to their faith. We seek your blessings and guidance for our beloved country. Please bless our people with wisdom as they vote in the upcoming election. And please bless with humility, honesty, skill, and integrity all those who conduct the election," she said after reciting the prayers.

Also Read | Bought a ladder and...: What the shooter did before Trump assassination attempt

Dhillon also thanked God for protecting the life of the former president and said he has a “tireless and uplifting spirit”, referring to it as Trump’s chardikala spirit.

“We thank you, dear God, for protecting his life. We thank you for his examples of 'nirbhay'- fearlessness and 'nirvir' the absence of hate when faced with vitriol. These examples of extraordinary calm inspire us," the former Republican Vice Chairperson prayed.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 07:00 PM IST
HomeNewsworldIndian-American Republican Harmeet Dhillon recites ’Ardas’, thanks God for protecting Donald Trump’s life: Video

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue