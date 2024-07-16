Indian American leader Harmeet Dhillon performed Ardas—a Sikh prayer to seek God's protection—at the Republican National Convention in the presence of former US President Donald Trump. Slamming the attack on Trump as 'heinous', Dhillon thanked God for protecting his life

Indian American leader Harmeet Dhillon, a civil rights attorney, performed Ardas—a Sikh prayer to seek God's protection—at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in the presence of former US President Donald Trump. Slamming the attack on Trump as 'heinous', the former Republican Vice Chairperson thanked God for protecting his life.

“Thank you, everyone. These last 48 hours have been some of the most intense, yet most prayerful of our lives... I come from a family of Sikh immigrants. I am honoured to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith tradition practised by over 25 million worldwide. To show respect, we cover our heads when we pray."

She was seen covering her head as a mark of respect before her recital. She first introduced the attendees on what an ardas is, then she proceeded to sing the prayer that adherents of Sikhism sing before embarking on any new endeavour.

"We recite the Ardas prayer before any new endeavour, giving thanks to God and asking for his protection and help to uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service, and justice for all," Dhillon said.

Indian American leader called America a heaven on Earth and sought blessings for voters.

"Dear Vaheguru, our one true God, we thank you for creating America as a unique haven on this earth where all people are free to worship according to their faith. We seek your blessings and guidance for our beloved country. Please bless our people with wisdom as they vote in the upcoming election. And please bless with humility, honesty, skill, and integrity all those who conduct the election," she said after reciting the prayers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhillon also thanked God for protecting the life of the former president and said he has a “tireless and uplifting spirit", referring to it as Trump’s chardikala spirit.

“We thank you, dear God, for protecting his life. We thank you for his examples of 'nirbhay'- fearlessness and 'nirvir' the absence of hate when faced with vitriol. These examples of extraordinary calm inspire us," the former Republican Vice Chairperson prayed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

