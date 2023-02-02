As the US Presidential elections draw nearer, Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley appears poised to announce a leadership bid. The former UN Ambassador recently took to Twitter heralding a ‘special announcement’ on February 15, prompting buzz about a 2024 Presidential run. She appeared to confirm the rumours during an interview this week.

"My family and I have a big announcement to share with you on February 15th! And yes, it's definitely going to be a Great Day in South Carolina!" she tweeted, inviting supporters to turn out at an event in Charleston.

The former South Carolina governor has cast herself as a younger, fresher alternative to former President Donald Trump - the Republican party's only official candidate so far. The next US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024, and experts believe that her entry could prompt a stampede from rivals such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump's vice president Mike Pence.

"Well, when you're looking at a run for president, you look at two things. Your first look at, 'does the current situation push for new?' The second question is, 'am I that person that could be that new leader?' You know, on the first question, you can look all across the board, domestic, and foreign policy. You can look at, you know, inflation going up, the economy shrinking, government getting bigger, you know, small business owners not being able to pay their rent. Big businesses getting these bailouts, all of these things warrant that, yes, we need to go in a new direction," she recently told Fox News.

Asserting that she ‘could be that leader’, the Indian-origin leader said that they were “still working through things".

"I've never lost a race. I said that then I still say that now. I'm not going to lose now," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)