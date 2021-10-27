Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Indian-origin Anita Anand becomes Canada's new Defence Minister

Indian-origin Anita Anand becomes Canada's new Defence Minister

Premium
Anita Anand, Canada's defense minister, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
1 min read . 07:50 AM IST Livemint

  • Anita Anand previously served as procurement minister and led Canada's efforts to purchase vaccines in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Anita Anand will replace long-time defence minister Indian-origin Harjit Sajjan, whose handling of the military sexual misconduct crisis has been under criticism

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian-origin Canadian politician Anita Anand has been appointed as Canada's new Defence Minister in Justin Trudeau's government. Anand, a 54-year-old from Oakville, Ontario is just the second woman to serve as Canada’s defense minister. She previously served as procurement minister and led Canada's efforts to purchase vaccines in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian-origin Canadian politician Anita Anand has been appointed as Canada's new Defence Minister in Justin Trudeau's government. Anand, a 54-year-old from Oakville, Ontario is just the second woman to serve as Canada’s defense minister. She previously served as procurement minister and led Canada's efforts to purchase vaccines in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her role as former Minister of Public Services and Procurement, she played a very public role in the Liberal response to the health crisis.

In her role as former Minister of Public Services and Procurement, she played a very public role in the Liberal response to the health crisis.

Anand will replace long-time defence minister Indian-origin Harjit Sajjan, whose handling of the military sexual misconduct crisis has been under criticism.

Anand will replace long-time defence minister Indian-origin Harjit Sajjan, whose handling of the military sexual misconduct crisis has been under criticism.

Anand holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Studies from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Jurisprudence from the University of Oxford, a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University, and a Master of Laws from the University of Toronto. She was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1994.

Anand holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Studies from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Jurisprudence from the University of Oxford, a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University, and a Master of Laws from the University of Toronto. She was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1994.

Anand has worked as a scholar, lawyer, and researcher. She has been a legal academic, including as a Professor of Law at the University of Toronto.

Anand has worked as a scholar, lawyer, and researcher. She has been a legal academic, including as a Professor of Law at the University of Toronto.

Anand has completed extensive research on the regulation of financial markets, corporate governance, and shareholder rights. Anand, along with Sajjan and Bardish Chagger were the three Indo-Canadian ministers in the dissolved Cabinet who emerged victorious in the parliamentary polls last month.

Anand has completed extensive research on the regulation of financial markets, corporate governance, and shareholder rights. Anand, along with Sajjan and Bardish Chagger were the three Indo-Canadian ministers in the dissolved Cabinet who emerged victorious in the parliamentary polls last month.

Anand was declared the winner in Oakville with a nearly 46% vote share.

Anand was declared the winner in Oakville with a nearly 46% vote share.

In 2019, the Royal Society of Canada awarded her the Yvan Allaire Medal for outstanding contributions in governance relating to private and public organisations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Andaman and Nicobar Is ...

Premium

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh likely to launch new p ...

Premium

Maharashtra achieves milestone: 3 cr people fully vacci ...

Premium

PM Modi to attend virtual 16th East Asia Summit today

In 2019, the Royal Society of Canada awarded her the Yvan Allaire Medal for outstanding contributions in governance relating to private and public organisations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Andaman and Nicobar Is ...

Premium

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh likely to launch new p ...

Premium

Maharashtra achieves milestone: 3 cr people fully vacci ...

Premium

PM Modi to attend virtual 16th East Asia Summit today

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!