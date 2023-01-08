Indian-origin attorney in Texas Surendran K Pattel sworn in as the judge of 240th Judicial District Court in Texas' Fort Bend County, The Week magazine reported. Born to daily wagers in Kasaragod, the 51-year-old grew up in Kerala.
To help the family, he worked through school and college. Pattel even beedis to earn money and also worked as a labourer in his teens, said the report, adding, Pattel decided not to continue his education after class 10th.
He enrolled himself at the E.K. Nayanar Memorial Government College after a year-long break.
Since, he continued to work, it significantly impacted his attendance owing to which the professors refused to allow him to sit for exams. Pleading the teachers, he said, "I told them that if I do not score well, I will discontinue. But when the results came, I became the topper. So, the next year, they were so cooperative with me. I graduated from college as a topper."
Though Pattel wanted to study LL.B at the Calicut Government Law College but it was difficult for him to do so because of financial issued. With help from his friends and a job at a hotel, he received his law degree in 1995, according to his report.
He later began practising in Hosdurg, Kerala in 1996 and gradually became a well-known lawyer. In 2007, he moved to the US where his wife had been chosen to work at a prominent American medical facility.
Following this, the couple received permanent residency and moved to Houston, Texas with their daughter. In Texas, Pattel sat for the bar exam and cleared it in the first attempt after which he applied for the LL.M program at the University of Houston Law Center.
He graduated in 2011 and handled cases related to family law, criminal defense, civil and commercial litigation, real estate and transactional matters, later setting up his own law firm, reported Hindustan Times.
