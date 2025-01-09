Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya, traditionally a Justin Trudeau loyalist, has officially announced his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister of Canada in the upcoming federal elections. Chandra Arya's bid to run for the position of Canada prime minister came two days after Justin Trudeau, who had been facing discontent within the Liberal Party over his leadership, resigned, making way for the selection of the next leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing his bid to run for Prime Minister of Canada in a post on X, Chandra Arya said, “I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations."