Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya, traditionally a Justin Trudeau loyalist, has officially announced his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister of Canada in the upcoming federal elections. Chandra Arya's bid to run for the position of Canada prime minister came two days after Justin Trudeau, who had been facing discontent within the Liberal Party over his leadership, resigned, making way for the selection of the next leader.
Announcing his bid to run for Prime Minister of Canada in a post on X, Chandra Arya said, “I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations."
WHO IS CHANDRA ARYA?
- Chandra Arya is the current member of the House of Commons
- Back in November, Chandra Arya raised a triangular saffron flag with the symbol ‘Om’ outside the Canadian Parliament to mark the Hindu Heritage Month
- Chandra Arya has traditionally been a Justin Trudeau supporter.
- The Indian-origin Canadian MP is native of Dwarlu village in Sira Taluk in Karnataka's Tumkur district.
- Chandra Arya completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Kousali Institute of Management Studies, Dharwad.
- Arya immigrated to Canada in 2006
- Chandra Arya won 2015 federal election and was elected again 2019 elections
- In 2022, Chandra Arya became viral for speaking in Kannada in the House of Commons of Canada. He is also often seen criticising the Khalistani elements in the country
Chandra Arya said if he is elected the leader of the Liberal Party, he will offer his knowledge and expertise to take “bold decisions that are absolutely necessary," adding, “Canada deserves leadership that isn’t afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional—they are necessary."