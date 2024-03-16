The police said that the fire has been deemed suspicious, and not accidental.

An India-origin couple and their teenage daughter were 'suspiciously' burnt to death on March 7 at their home in Ontario province of Canada. The victims have been identified as Rajiv Warikoo (51), Shilpa Kotha (47), and their 16-year-old daughter Mahek Warikoo.

According to the police, the remains of the deceased were discovered at the site. "All three of the deceased persons resided at the address prior to the fire," Peel Police said.

The police have said they are also working to determine exactly how the deceased died.

The police had received a call at 1:30 pm on March 7 saying that a home in Brampton's Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive area was completely engulfed in flames.

The fire Marshall's office was called at the scene after the fire was put out to determine the cause. However, it has been deemed suspicious.

"While examining the scene, investigators made an unfortunate discovery when they located what was believed to be human remains within the destroyed house," said the police.

A video on the doorbell camera of Warikoo's neighbour showed large flames shooting out of their home with black smoke billowing into the sky.

A constable with the Peel police, Taryn Young said that they are working with the homicide bureau, and believe that the fire was not accidental.

"At this time we are investigating this with our homicide bureau and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental," the constable said.

But we are exhausting all avenues, Young said adding, "Looking into something like that as a fire marshal, I'm sure it's very tough when there is not much left to look at."

Acknowledging that the incident has "devastated" Brampton's local community, Young said the investigators are working "around the clock" to determine the cause.

The neighbours described the Warikoo family as "a good family" who greeted their neighbours. "They were seen riding bikes around the area frequently," one of the neighbours said.

Another neighbour Kenneth Yousaf said that the incident is "so, so tragic", adding that her daughter is about the same age as Mahek, who died in the fire. "We saw them playing all the time and it was very sad to hear that news."

(With agency inputs)

