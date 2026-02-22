Indian-origin Deepa Mathew lambasts South Australian Premier: 'I didn’t come here to wipe bums'

Deepa Mathew, an Indian-origin candidate of Australia's Family First party, accused South Australian Peter Malinauskas of demeaning migrants when he challenged One Nation voters to consider “who’s going to feed you and bathe you and wipe your bum when you’re 90” if immigration is curtailed.

Mathew, who migrated from India to Adelaide two decades ago with her husband and three-month-old baby, was quoted by The Australia Today as saying that the Premier’s language reduced migrants to a stereotype.

She reportedly said, “I didn’t come here to wipe bums. I came here to be Australian.”

The statements were made ahead of the 2026 State Election.

What's the controversy? Peter Malinauskas, the premier of the Australian state of South Australia, sparked controversy when he answered a question about immigration at a Council for Economic Development of Australia event in Adelaide this week.

Malinauskas outlined plans to expand the state’s skilled migration intake to support defence, mining and housing construction projects, The Australia Today added.

Malinauskas said South Australia would require thousands of additional skilled workers each year to deliver major projects, including submarine construction, and to meet ambitious housing targets. It is reported that he said that without a sustainable migration program, the state risked missing out on high-paying jobs and economic growth.

Lyle Shelton, an Australian politician who serves as the national director of the Family First Party, posted on X, alleging that Malinauskas made the comments while challenging One Nation voters over immigration levels during a speech this week.

Mathew hits out Mathew, an experienced banker who later established her own small business, said she and her family had worked hard, paid taxes and contributed to their community since settling in South Australia.

“Like thousands of other migrants, we came seeking opportunity, freedom and a better future,” she was quoted as saying.

“To reduce migrants to people who exist solely to ‘wipe bums’ is offensive and beneath the office of Premier,” she reportedly said.

According to Lyle Shelton, Mathew said South Australia needs a sensible, sustainable immigration policy that serves the long-term interests of families, housing affordability and social cohesion — not crude rhetoric designed to score political points.

“Migrants are doctors, engineers, small business owners, aged care professionals, teachers and entrepreneurs. We are not a political prop,” she reportedly said.

She added that the housing crisis gripping South Australia could not simply be solved by ramping up population targets without first addressing supply, infrastructure and cost-of-living pressures.

“Family First believes strong families, affordable housing and secure jobs are the foundation of a thriving state. Immigration settings must align with those priorities — not undermine them,” Mathew said.

“As someone who loves this country and this state, I want an immigration program that is fair, orderly and sustainable — and a political culture that treats migrants with dignity,” she added.