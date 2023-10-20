Amid an ongoing war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Gaza, an Indian-origin doctor was fired from the Royal Hospital Bahrain for posting ‘ Anti-Palestine ’ comments on social media.

The hospital administration took to microblogging site X to inform that Dr. Sunil Rao's employment had been terminated in view of the tweets he posted allegedly favouring Israel, who has been relentlessly bombarding Gaza in retaliation to the Hamas attack of the 7 October weekend.

A user of the micro-blogging site had flagged the tweet and asked Bahrain authorities to take notice.

Soon after Royal hospital Bahrain informed that Dr Sunil Rao's contract was terminated. "It has come to our attention that Dr Sunil Rao who is working as a Specialist in Internal Medicine has posted tweets on social media that are offensive to our society," the hospital's statement read. “We would like to confirm that his tweets and ideology are personal and do not reflect the opinion and values of the hospital. This is a violation of our code of conduct and we have taken the necessary legal actions and his service has been terminated with immediate effect."