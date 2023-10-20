Amid an ongoing war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Gaza, an Indian-origin doctor was fired from the Royal Hospital Bahrain for posting ‘Anti-Palestine’ comments on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hospital administration took to microblogging site X to inform that Dr. Sunil Rao's employment had been terminated in view of the tweets he posted allegedly favouring Israel, who has been relentlessly bombarding Gaza in retaliation to the Hamas attack of the 7 October weekend.

A user of the micro-blogging site had flagged the tweet and asked Bahrain authorities to take notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after Royal hospital Bahrain informed that Dr Sunil Rao's contract was terminated. "It has come to our attention that Dr Sunil Rao who is working as a Specialist in Internal Medicine has posted tweets on social media that are offensive to our society," the hospital's statement read. “We would like to confirm that his tweets and ideology are personal and do not reflect the opinion and values of the hospital. This is a violation of our code of conduct and we have taken the necessary legal actions and his service has been terminated with immediate effect."

Dr. Rao had issued an apology on social media, acknowledging the 'insensitivity of his statement.

"I would like to apologized about the statement that I posted on this platform. It was insensitive in the context of the current event. As a doctor all lives matter. I respect this country its people and its religion deeply as I have been here for past 10 years," he said in the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Royal Hospital Bahrain also deleted his profile from their hospital website. According to Dr Sunil Rao's bio on X, he is an alumni of Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, and Kasturba Medical College in Mangaluru, Karnataka. Dr Rao also posses an experience totaling 20 years.

The move comes as the world anticipates a spill over of the Israel-Hamas war causing a larger regional conflict in the middle east. While the UAE and Bahrain may resist breaking ties with Israel over its bombing in Gaza, an escalation of the violence could force them to reduce their contact to a minimum.

The relation between the Saudis alliance and Israel seems to already have taken the bitter sword. Some Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, reacted to the 7 October attacks by saying they’d repeatedly warned of violent outcomes from Israel’s Palestinian policies. With their principal demand that of allowing significant aid to enter Gaza, Arab countries are trying to reach a consensus on how to proceed, according to a person familiar with regional discussions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!