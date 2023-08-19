Indian-origin doctor who raised concerns about British ‘killer nurse’ says ‘truth will shock you to the core’2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Indian-origin doctor at UK hospital raised concerns about nurse who killed infants; concerns not heeded.
An Indian-origin pediatrician working at a hospital in northern England was among the people who raised concerns about a nurse named Lucy Letby that resulted in a police investigation and eventually her conviction for taking the lives of seven infants.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message