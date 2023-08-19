An Indian-origin pediatrician working at a hospital in northern England was among the people who raised concerns about a nurse named Lucy Letby that resulted in a police investigation and eventually her conviction for taking the lives of seven infants.

The doctor, Dr Ravi Jayaram works at the Countess of Chester hospital. He says that at least 4-5 babies who could have been going to school aren't because his concerns regarding Letby were not heeded to on time.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Jayaram wrote, “The truth of what happened during that time will shock you to the core as it comes out."

In an interaction with ITV News, he said that the first concerns by him were raised in 2015 after the death of three babies and with more babies dying senior medics like him held various meetings with the hospital to raise concerns about Letby.

It was only in April, 2017 that National Health Service (NHS) trust allowed doctors to meet police officers in the case.

"The police, after listening to us for less than 10 minutes, realized that this is something that they had to be involved with. I could have punched the air," Jayaram told the channel.

In the Facebook post, Jayaram noted, “There are people out there now, still earning six figure sums of tax-payers money or retired with their gold-plated pensions, who need to stand up in public to explain why they did not want to listen and do the right thing, to acknowledge that their actions potentially facilitated a mass-murderer and to apologize to the families involved in all of this."

Letby was arrested in July, 2018 and later charged in November, 2020. Her trial began in October last year and she was eventually found guilty on two charges of attempted murder on Friday and will be sentenced by same court next week. Meanwhile, jury was not able to reach the verdict on six other counts of attempted murder.

The text messages conveyed by Lucy Letby in the hours following the murder of infants in a neonatal unit have emerged as crucial evidence in her case, BBC News reported. These messages reveal how she communicated with her colleagues shortly after taking the lives of these innocent babies, often sharing the grim news of their deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)