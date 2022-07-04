After much struggle to break the glass ceiling, the number of women reaching positions of power and occupying the corner office has started seeing a rise in recent years.

Women of Indian origin are not behind in blazing their own trails and amassing fortunes.

Among those who have proved their mettle is Jayshree V Ullal, the president and CEO of Arista Networks, a computer networking firm.

Ullal has been heading Arista Networks since 2018 and is responsible for the company becoming a multibillion-dollar business through a historic and successful IPO in June 2014. She had joined the firm when it had no revenues and fewer than 50 employees.

She is also on the board of directors of Snowflake, a cloud computing company that went public in September 2020.

With her net worth reaching $2.1 billion in 2022, Forbes had named her one of America’s richest self-made women. Her current net worth is $1.7 billion, at the time of writing this article.

According to the magazine, Ullal owns about 5% of Arista's stock, “some of which is earmarked for her two children, niece and nephew."

She is the recipient of numerous awards, including E&Y’s “Entrepreneur of the Year" in 2015, Barron’s “World’s Best CEOs" in 2018 and one of Fortune’s “Top 20 Business persons" in 2019.

Ullal was born in London and raised in New Delhi. She studied electrical engineering at San Francisco State University and engineering management at Santa Clara University.

Other Indian American women who made it to the Forbes list are Neerja Sethi, co-founder of Syntel; Neha Narkhede, co-founder and former CTO of Confluent; former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, and Reshma Shetty, co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks.

Diane Hendricks, co-founder and chairman of ABC Supply, topped the list for the fifth year.