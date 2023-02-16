American investor Bill Ackman, while sharing a video of Vivek Ramaswamy giving a speech on racism, has made a “bold and early call". As per the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, the Indian-origin entrepreneur will “run for POTUS and win".

“I think the country is ready for his message. He is young, smart, talented and will attract the center to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fear to say," Ackman tweeted.

Ackman’s comment comes as the Indian-American Republican is planning to announce his 2024 presidential bid. In the US State of Iowa, where he has been speaking at various events, the 37-year-old millionaire has started conducting trial runs and fact-finding trips.

I am going to make a bold and early call. @VivekGRamaswamy will run for POTUS and win. I think the country is ready for his message. He is young, smart, talented and will attract the center to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fear to say. https://t.co/agAPlqqlhq — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 15, 2023

Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati. He is the son of Indian immigrants from Kerala; his mother was a geriatric psychiatrist while his father worked as an engineer for General Electric. He studied at Yale and Harvard institutions. His present net worth is over $500 million, which would be sufficient to launch his campaign in the crucial early states.

Ramaswamy, according to Politico, is an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sceptic who rails against "wokeism" and socially-responsible investing. His political prominence comes months after Indian-origin Rishi Sunak historically became the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Also Read: ‘Big deal, will make big difference’: Joe Biden on Elon Musk's plan to open Tesla's charging network to rivals

Ramaswamy originally gained fame as a successful biotech entrepreneur and drug developer who created five FDA-approved medications. He is also the founder off a pharmaceutical research company called Roivant Sciences, which he established in 2014.

“The threat of being labeled a “racist" has created a new culture of fear in our country - fear of losing your job, fear of your kids getting a bad grade, fear of becoming a pariah," Ramaswamy captioned the video of his speech on racism. “Fear is infectious. But courage can be contagious too."

Former US President Donald Trump's first Republican opponent, Nikki Haley, earlier confirmed her candidature for office on February 14. Trump began his reelection campaign in November.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author