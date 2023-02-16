This Indian-origin entrepreneur will become next US president, predicts American investor Bill Ackman
‘He is young, smart, talented and will attract the center to the right to win,’ said American investor Bill Ackman.
American investor Bill Ackman, while sharing a video of Vivek Ramaswamy giving a speech on racism, has made a “bold and early call". As per the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, the Indian-origin entrepreneur will “run for POTUS and win".
