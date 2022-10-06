Indian family murdered in US, kidnapping caught on camera | Watch video

The bodies of these four people were found in an orchard near Indiana and Hutchinson roads, according to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.
The authorities showed surveillance video of a man kidnapping the Merced family members, including an 8-month-old girl.
Four Indian-origin people, who were kidnapped from Merced County in California on October 3, have been found dead, the sheriff announced on Wednesday as quoted by ABC7 Eyewitness News. The bodies of these four people were found in an orchard near Indiana and Hutchinson roads, according to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.
The sheriff said, “Our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased." He condemned the incident and said that there is not words to describe the anger and senselessness of this happening.
The authorities showed surveillance video of a man kidnapping the Merced family members, including an 8-month-old girl. The video has been posted by ABC7 News, a local news portal in Southern California. Take a look at the video below:
According to a statement released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office on Monday, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, and their 8-month-old kid Aroohi Dheri were abducted on Monday.
In the video, it can be seen that two of the family members were out of the backdoor of the business with their hands zip-tied together. Moments later, the video clip shows the kidnapper leading Jasleen Kaur, and her 8-months-old baby, out of the building into a truck.
Currently, the suspect, Jesus Salgado, is in custody but he remains sedated in a hospital after he tried to kill himself, reported ABC7 News.
The authorities had earlier stated that the four were taken without their will from a shop in the 800 Block of South Highway 59. The claimed kidnapping happened on a street that is dotted with shops and eateries.
Later, they learned that one of the victim's ATM cards was used in a bankin Atwater. The motive behind the kidnapping has not been determined yet, however, the authorities believe it to be financial in nature.
The sheriff's office stated that his own family members contacted the authorities who reported that the suspect had admitted to them his involvement in the kidnapping of the family.
