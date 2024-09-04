Indian-origin man, 80, dies after being ‘kicked and spat’ by teenagers while taking dog for walk in UK

Bhim Kohli, an Indian-origin man, was allegedly murdered by children in the UK while walking his dog. Police are questioning a 14-year-old boy and three younger children after the assault near his home, which followed a previous altercation with the group.

Livemint
Published4 Sep 2024, 10:49 AM IST
A British-Indian man was beaten and abused by a group of teenagers in the UK
A British-Indian man was beaten and abused by a group of teenagers in the UK

An Indian origin-man, Bhim Kohli, was allegedly murdered by a group of children near a park in the UK. The octogenarian was reportedly taking his dog for a walk and was merely 30 seconds away from his house when a group of ‘feral youths’ attacked him, kicked him in his neck and spine area, and spat at him, reported Mirror.

Also Read | US Police arrest Indian-origin man for killing Nepali student in Houston: Report

The UK police have begun the interrogation of a suspected boy and a girl aged 14 and a boy and two girls aged 12. While the 14-year-old boy is in custody, the other four kids have been released by the police without any action.

According to locals, Bhim Kohli verbally spat with the kids a few days ago when they tried to climb over a nearby garage's roof. The verbal spat turned into an ugly conversation, with the kids hurling abuse at the elderly man, reported Mirror.

Also Read | Indian-origin man faces High Court trial in London over alleged sexual assault

“Bhim had some bother a few months back with some kids who had climbed onto the flat garage roof opposite. He challenged them and they dished out some abuse and spat at him,” deceased pensioner's friend Graham Haldane told Mirror.

Pensioner was harassed by youths earlier as well

The lethal attack on the senior citizen was not the first by the teenagers as they had earlier hurled abuses at him, “spat at him” and even threw stones at him at different occasions, according to Mirror report.

Also Read | Maharashtra: American woman of Indian origin found chained to tree in Sindhudurg

Bhim was a former factory owner who had multiple properties in the area. Earlier this summer, he was “spat at by teen yobs outside his home.” At that time, he called the police after the incident, which transpired after he suggested the kids go off climbing on a neighbouring garage roof.

It is still unclear if the police acted against the children after the complaint. Locals also claimed that feral youths terrorised the local community in different incidents.

Kohli's acquaintances describe him as a “lovely guy” who was getting “frail day by day”. He was suffering from osteoporosis and could hardly move his neck, Graham told Mirror. Locals were surprised to find about the attack on Kohli who was often spotted spending time with his grandchildren at the allotment.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIndian-origin man, 80, dies after being ‘kicked and spat’ by teenagers while taking dog for walk in UK

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    405.95
    11:18 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    -0.35 (-0.09%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.10
    11:18 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    2.9 (0.98%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    312.20
    11:18 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.09%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    356.85
    11:18 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    1.3 (0.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    725.05
    11:17 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    51.15 (7.59%)

    B E M L

    4,081.05
    11:17 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    229.25 (5.95%)

    Piramal Pharma

    203.45
    11:17 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    10.5 (5.44%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,691.95
    11:17 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    236.45 (5.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue