Indian-origin man arrested in Canada for exposing himself to female doctors in Mississauga

Canadian authorities have arrested a 25-year-old Indian-origin man accused of exposing himself to female doctors and staff across multiple medical clinics in Mississauga, prompting a wider investigation into a pattern of alleged indecent acts and identity fraud. Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the incidents unfolded over several months in 2025, with investigators now seeking additional victims.

What do Canadian police allege happened in Mississauga clinics? In a statement released on Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the suspect, identified as Vaibhav, repeatedly visited medical clinics while pretending to suffer from various health complaints.

According to investigators, his aim was to initiate inappropriate physical interaction with female physicians.

The PRP said: “The 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) has arrested and charged a Brampton man in relation to an indecent act investigation.”

Authorities allege that the accused exposed himself to women working at the clinics and, on certain occasions, adopted a false identity while doing so.

The statement added: “The accused reportedly faked medical conditions in an attempt to have female physicians touch him inappropriately and, in some instances, used the alias of Akashdeep Singh while doing so.”

Where and when did the incidents occur? Police say the alleged behaviour occurred at multiple medical clinics across Mississauga and spanned several months in 2025. Each instance reportedly involved interactions with female staff or doctors.

Investigators emphasised that the pattern of visits and conduct suggests there may be additional incidents that have not yet come to light.

What charges does Vaibhav face? Vaibhav was arrested on December 4 and remains in custody ahead of a bail hearing.

He has been charged with four offences:

Indecent Act in a Public Place

Identity Fraud with Intent to Gain Advantage

Possession of an Identity Document

Identity Theft These charges reflect both the alleged exposure incidents and the reported use of a fabricated identity during clinic visits.

Are Canadian police seeking additional victims? Canadian investigators believe more individuals may have experienced similar encounters but have not yet reported them. The PRP has appealed directly to the Canadian public, saying:

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the 12 Division CIB at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.”