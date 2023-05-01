Indian-origin man kills three teens over doorbell ringing prank, says ‘had 12 beers’2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Chandra was furious with the prank and he chased down the teenagers cars and rammed their Toyota Prius off the road which slammed into a tree in Temescal Valley
A court in United States charged an India-origin man for killing three teenage boys who played a doorbell-ringing prank at his house in California. Anurag Chandra was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree murder on Friday.
