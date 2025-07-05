Indian-origin man sentenced for life in UK for child rape, attempted assault

UK: A 24-year-old Indian origin man has been sentenced for life in the UK following what the Scotland Yard called a “significant” investigation into an attempted rape and rape of a child in London.

The man, Navroop Singh was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 14 years by Isleworth Crown Court on Friday. He was convicted on five charges, including rape, the Metropolitan Police confirmed, reported news agency PTI.

Acting Chief Superintendent Sean Lynch of the Metropolitan Police said that officials used a combination of forensics, CCTV and witness accounts to track down Navroop Singh, in order to build a file of evidence against him.

Charges against Navroop Singh The Indian-origin man had previously pleaded guilty to three offences – possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, rape of a girl under 13 and assault of a girl under 13 by penetration, as per news agency reports.

Navroop Singh was additionally convicted of the attempted rape of a woman in west London in October 2024 following a four-day trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

What led to the investigations Police officials began the investigation after a woman in her 20s reported a rape attempt in October 13 last year.

Police were alerted by the victim, who, by chance, was met with two off-duty officers near the gates of Southall Park in Ealing, west London, and then accompanied her to the nearest police station.

Navroop Singh had been sitting on a bench in Southall Park during the early hours of October 13, deliberately waiting for a potential victim to pass by, according to the Metropolitan Police. He was armed with an imitation firearm — which he had ordered and assembled — and used it to threaten a woman while attempting to rape her.

In the days that followed, officers reviewed hours of CCTV footage in an effort to identify the suspect. However, before Singh could be apprehended, a second incident occurred — the rape of a child in another park on October 23, 2024. Investigators quickly identified striking similarities between the two cases and “immediately made a link between the offences,” the Met Police said.

“Using the increased resources which were made available, officers secured additional forensic evidence. Officers were able to trace the offender to within a few doors of his home address where they delivered leaflets to appeal for witnesses and carried out increased patrols of the area,” the Met Police said.

Navroop Singh arrested Navroop Singh was arrested on October 27, 2024 with each of the victims supported by specialist officers throughout the investigation and court process.