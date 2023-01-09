Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh sworn in as America's 1st female Sikh judge

Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh sworn in as America's 1st female Sikh judge1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
An attorney for 20 years, Monica has been involved in many civil rights organisations at the local, state and national levels.
Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh on Friday became the first female Sikh judge in the US. She was sworn in as a judge of the Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 4 in Texas.
"Mama we made it! It is a 'true honor' to rep the people of Harris County as a Sikh civil court judge. Thank you to everyone for making this a historic moment, one that someday won't be an uncommon event - because there will be a judiciary that includes countless Sikh people and other minorities. I'm ready to put my 2 decades of experience to good use," she wrote in a Facebook post.
Monica Singh was born and raised in Houston and presently lives in Bellaire with her husband and two children. She has been A trial lawyer for two decades and remains involved with many civil rights organisations at the local, state and national levels.
"It means a lot to me because I represent H-town the most, so for it to be us, I'm happy for it…I thought it was important for kids, as they go through their education, that they could see that there's a possibility for professions that we never had access to before," she was quoted as saying.
The ceremony took place in a packed courtroom, with Indian-American Judge Ravi Sandill - the state's first South Asian judge - presiding over the event.
"It's a really big moment for the Sikh community…When they see someone of colour, someone a little different, they know that possibility is available to them. Manpreet is not only an ambassador for Sikhs, but she's an ambassador for all women of colour," Sandill said.
(With inputs from agencies)
