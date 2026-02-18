Indian-origin nurse attacked, called ‘Indian dog’ by three men in Australia's Geelong

In a reportedly racial attack, an Indian-origin man was allegedly attacked by three men in Geelong city of Australia. Harman Preet Singh, a 22-year-old nurse, said that he was also called an “Indian dog”. The incident happened when Harman Preet Singh was leaving a gym in Corio area of Geelong. He said he was confronted by three men.

He said the intimidation started during his training session and alleged that the three individuals were waiting for him outside once he completed his workout.

While one of them headbutted him, another called him an ‘Indian dog’ as he also used expletives, according to 9News.

Harman Preet Singh said, “He got really close to my face and then just got really back and hit his head on my nose. And just started bleeding straight away.”

“Nobody wants to hear it. Especially when you're just minding your own business. Anyone would be hurt. I'm still traumatised,” he said.

Harman Preet Singh also said that this was not the first timed he was targeted for his race. "I try to keep myself strong, not care about such things, but it hurts," he said. I don't know if I'm going to go back to [the] gym or if I'm going to change my hours ... I'm not going to feel safe after this," he said.

In July 2025, a 33-year-old Indian-origin man was brutally attacked with a machete by a group of teenagers in Australia, leaving him with multiple injuries, including a nearly severed hand.

Saurabh Anand was approached by the teenage boys from behind when he was walking home on July 19 after picking up medicines at a pharmacy at Central Square Shopping Centre in Altona Meadows, Melbourne, according to media reports and police.

According to The Age newspaper, the teenagers shoved him to the ground, then attacked him. While one of the persons looked through his stuff to find any valuables, another one took out a machete and held it to his throat.

“They didn’t stop there,” he said, adding, "My instinctive reaction was to bring my arm up to protect my face and wrist. While I was trying to protect myself, the machete just went through my wrist. The second attack, the machete went through my hand ... the third went through my bone.”

Anand alleged he was then slashed and stabbed with the machete on his shoulder and back.