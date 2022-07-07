In the latest and potentially fatal blow to the Boris Johnson government, two of his most senior ministers, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, resigned within minutes of each other on Tuesday, expressing a lack of confidence in the UK PM' s leadership.

Sunak's resignation as Chancellor of the exchequer triggered an avalanche of resignations against Johnson. Sunak is believed to be a contender for next UK Prime Minister. If it happens, he will be first Indian origin man to be British PM.

5 things to know about Rishi Sunak

- Sunak, who resigned as finance minister on Tuesday saying the British public "rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously", was until last year the favourite to succeed Johnson.

- He was praised for a coronavirus economic rescue package, including a costly jobs retention programme that averted mass unemployment.

- But Sunak later faced criticism for not giving enough cost-of-living support to households. Revelations about his wealthy wife's non-domiciled tax status and a fine he received, along with Johnson, for breaking Covid lockdown rules have damaged his standing.

- His tax-and-spend budget last year put Britain on course for its biggest tax burden since the 1950s, undermining his claims to favour lower taxes.

- The 42-year-old was picked by Johnson and appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer -- his first full cabinet position -- in February 2020.