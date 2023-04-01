Indian-origin robotics engineer to head NASA's newly-established Moon to Mars Programme3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 01:43 AM IST
Kshatriya will serve as NASA's first head of the office, with immediate effect, the agency announced on Thursday.
Amit Kshatriya, a decorated Indian-American software and robotics engineer was appointed as the first head of NASA's newly-established Moon to Mars Programme that will help the agency ensure a long-term lunar presence needed to prepare for humanity’s next giant leap to the Red Planet.
