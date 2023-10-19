Indian-origin Sikh mayor of Hoboken city in the United States have faced repeated death threats to kill him and his family, Ravi Bhalla has said in an interview with a US media outlet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhalla, in an interview with CBS, said that the threat letters to the practising Sikh mayor of Hoboken in New Jersey, asked him to resign. However, eventually the threat letters said they would kill Bhalla and his family, targeting him for his Sikh faith.

Bhalla, however, told CBS News in an interview that he and his family were standing strong and that hate was not welcome in his city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhalla, who was first elected for the post of Hoboken mayor in 2017, said: "I'm very proud to lead this city as an American of Sikh background."

He won again in 2021 after running unopposed.

For a man who always wears his turban, a sign of a follower of Sikh religion, Bhalla said he had been the target of threatening messages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first, more than a year ago, asked him to resign, and then a second letter threatened his life.

"The third threat, the most jolting, came soon thereafter and said, 'This is your last warning. If you don't resign immediately, we will kill you, we'll kill your wife, we'll kill your children," he recounted.

One letter read: “It's time to kill you." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was enough for law enforcement agencies to provide the mayor with 24-hour security, including for his two children at school.

Bhalla said during the same time he was receiving these threatening emails, his neighbours, his brother and a few city colleagues began receiving packages with sexually explicit and threatening materials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the person responsible for those was caught and charged, but the person behind the threatening letters is still out there.

Bhalla is well aware of the backlash Sikh Americans endured after 9/11.

"As a Sikh-American, I'm a proud American and I want people to be treated equally," Bhalla said in response to a question on his experience as a Sikh politician 22 years after the attack that shook the entire country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There still is a strain of extremism in America, and it's just unfortunate to see that small strain is somewhere in Hoboken, as well. And I think that's what needs to be called out and that's what people need to know about so that we can eventually put an end to it through education and through love," he said.

