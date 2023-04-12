Indian-origin start-up executives convicted on USD 1 bn corporate fraud charges4 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:26 PM IST
- Following a 10-week-long trial, jurors found health technology company Outcome Health co-founder and former CEO Rishi Shah, co-founder and former president Shradha Agarwal guilty
Two Indian-origin executives of a Chicago-based start-up have been convicted by a federal jury in the US of running a USD 1 billion corporate fraud scheme that targeted the company’s clients, lenders and investors.
