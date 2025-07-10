Indian-origin student pilot dies in tragic mid-air collision in Canada, investigation underway

In a tragic incident in Canada, an Indian-origin student pilot was among two people killed in a mid-air collision between two training aircraft near Steinbach South Airport in southern Manitoba on Tuesday. The accident occurred just 400 metres from a runway used by Harv’s Air, a popular pilot training school.

The victims have been identified as Sreehari Sukesh, a 21-year-old student from Kerala, and Savanna May Royes, a 20-year-old Canadian national. Both were reportedly classmates and were undertaking flight training exercises when the collision took place.

Confirming the unfortunate news, the Consulate General of India in Toronto shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing condolences and assuring support to the bereaved family.

“With profound sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of Mr. Sreehari Sukesh, a young Indian student pilot, who lost his life in a mid-air collision near Steinbach, Manitoba. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. The Consulate is in contact with the bereaved family, the pilot training school, and local police to provide all necessary assistance,” the post read.

According to local media and officials at Harv’s Air, the two student pilots were practising takeoffs and landings in Cessna single-engine aircraft when the collision occurred.

Adam Penner, president of Harv’s Air, said that both pilots appeared to have attempted landing at the same time and collided just a few hundred metres from the runway. While the aircraft were equipped with radios, it seems neither pilot saw the other approaching.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that both pilots were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers on board either aircraft.

Sreehari Sukesh had already obtained his private pilot’s license and was pursuing a commercial pilot certification, according to reports.

Founded in the early 1970s, Harv’s Air is a family-run flight school that trains over 400 students annually from across the world, catering to both professional and recreational aviation learners.