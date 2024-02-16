Indian-origin techie identified as suspect in family's murder-suicide case in US
The police had arrived for a welfare check but after receiving no response, they entered the house and located the bodies of the four deceased.
An Indian-origin family was found dead in their apartment in California, United States. The family is comprised of four members, who have been identified as namely; Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka, and their twin children Noah and Neithan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message