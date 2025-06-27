Indian-origin teenager, Aanisha Sathik, goes missing in Australia

New South Wales (NSW) Police in Australia is asking for public help to find 18-year-old Aanisha Sathik. The Indian-origin teenager has gone missing from Auburn.

Aanisha was last seen on Park Road around 1 PM on June 23. Later, she may have been seen walking on Harrow Road and entering Norman Park around 3:15 PM that same day. The distance between the two locations is about 5 km.

Aanisha is of Indian/Sub-Continental appearance, about 180 cm tall, slim, with long black hair tied in a bun and brown eyes, as per the police statement.

She was wearing a black hooded jumper, black pants with cream pinstripes, white shoes and gold earrings.

Police believe she may be using public transport, possibly the rail network. Her family and the police are very worried about her well-being.

Officers from Auburn Police Area Command began searching for Aanisha after being informed on the day after she went missing, June 24.

NSW Police suggests travelling with others in public transport, especially at night, and waiting in well-lit areas. It also advises walking with fellow passengers after getting off.

If someone’s stop is far from the destination, they are asked to take a taxi. People are advised to stay alert, confident and aware of their surroundings.

Auburn crime rates Auburn, a suburb in New South Wales, Australia, is ranked 15 out of 100 in terms of crime levels (0 means no crime). While some crime happens, most residents feel safe.

The most common crimes here include offences related to justice procedures, theft, and assault. In 2024, 563 cases were linked to justice procedure offences, making them the most reported type. Four murder-related cases were also reported.

