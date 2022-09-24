Indian-origin UK minister Suella Braverman wins first Queen Elizabeth II award

Indian-origin UK minister Suella Braverman wins first Queen Elizabeth II award2 min read . 07:35 PM IST
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been named the winner of the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year award. At a ceremony in London on Friday, the 42-year-old Indian-origin minister's parents accepted the honour on her behalf.
"Our Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year Award winner sponsored by @AxiomDWFM is former Attorney General and new Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman. Her lovely parents Uma and Chris were there to collect on her behalf #20YearsOfAAA," Asian Achievers Award tweeted.
In the UK today, South Asians hold executive roles in a variety of sectors, including politics, business, and civil society. The Asian Achievers Awards, which were established in 2000, have honoured such South Asians for their great efforts.
Braverman said that she was honoured to receive this award, saying that the UK is the best country in the world for anyone, regardless of race or background, to achieve.
Braverman expressed her gratitude for the honour saying that the UK is the best country in the world for anyone, regardless of race or origin.
She tweeted, "Honoured to receive this award. Thank you so much. This is the best country in the world for anyone, regardless of race or background, to achieve. Let's keep working together to support everyone to realise their potential. And thanks for looking after mum and dad."
This year, Braverman, a British lawyer of Indian heritage, replaced her fellow Indian-descent colleague Priti Patel for the position of Home Secretary.
The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss had appointed Suella Braverman as her Home Secretary. Suella Braverman was previously Attorney General between 2020-2022.
Prior to that, she was Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for exiting the European Union from January to November 2018.
Suella was elected as the Conservative MP for Fareham in May 2015.
(With inputs from ANI)
