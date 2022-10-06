Indian-origin university student killed in US, Korean roommate arrested2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 10:23 AM IST
20-year-old Indian-origin student named Varun Manish Chheda from Purdue University was killed in US
A 20-year-old Indian-origin student named Varun Manish Chheda, studying at Purdue University was found murdered in his dormitory in the US state of Indiana. His Korean roommate was taken into custody, according to media reports. Reason behind the killing has not been ascertained.